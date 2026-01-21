Delhi Police to deploy AI-enabled smart glasses with facial recognition for Republic Day security

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police will deploy smart glasses equipped with an integrated facial recognition system (FRS) as part of enhanced security arrangements for Republic Day, an official said on Wednesday.

The AI-enabled wearable devices will be linked in real-time to the police database of criminals, proclaimed offenders and suspects, enabling personnel on the ground to instantly identify them, he said.

"The glasses can scan faces in crowded areas and match them with records stored in the central database within seconds. Once a match is found, the system alerts the wearer, allowing immediate verification and action without disrupting public movement," a senior police officer said.

This technology will significantly strengthen spot identification and reduce dependence on manual checks.

The initiative forms part of a broader technology-driven security plan that includes extensive CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, facial recognition software integration and AI-based analytics to manage crowds and detect suspicious behaviour during the event. PTI BM SSJ MPL MPL