Delhi Police to deploy more 10,000 cops on New Year Eve to rein in violators

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements across the city in view of New Year celebrations with more 10,000 personnel slated to be on ground to rein in hooliganism and traffic violations, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Police will work in two different shifts and all SHOs have been ordered to be on road to maintain law and order.

"We have prepared two different shifts for deployment. First shit will start from 5 pm to midnight 12 am. Another shift will be 12 am to 6 am," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Police have also made elaborate security arrangements to prevent stunt-biking and hooliganism on the New Year eve.

"I will not allow any motorcycle rider showing stunt or triple riding at any cost. Our teams will impound motorcycle immediately if anyone found guilty and strict action will be ensured," said the DCP Tirkey.

Another senior police officer said that more than 10,000 police personnel -- from traffic and different unit of the Delhi Police -- will keep a strict vigil on December 31. The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 2,500 personnel for smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams to regulate the drunk driving, officials said on Thursday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said that the traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday.

Adequate personnel will be deployed in the areas where high footfall is expected, police said.

"Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places," said the Special Commissioner.

Another police officer said that they have already strengthened the security at high-footfall market areas.

"To ensure the safety of the common man and prevent hooliganism or traffic violations on the occasion of New Year, we have already identified more than 500 vulnerable points. Special checking teams will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 drunken points (vulnerable points) to detect and prosecute traffic violations," said the officer.

Police urged people not to drink and drive on New Year and observe traffic signals and stay within prescribed speed limits.

"Not to indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Especially two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid triple-riding and not indulge in reckless, dangerous or zig-zag driving," a senior police officer of south district said. PTI BM BM VN VN