Delhi Police to hold ceremonial events at National Police Memorial in August

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Delhi Police will organise ceremonial events at the National Police Memorial (NPM) here every Saturday and Sunday throughout August to honour police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The events would include band displays, parades and retreat ceremonies.

"The NPM, dedicated to the nation on October 21, 2018, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is located in Chanakyapuri and stands as a symbol of courage, sacrifice and service," a senior police officer said.

He said the events will take place from 5 pm till sunset and will be conducted under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, which has entrusted the Delhi Police with ceremonial duties at the memorial during the month.

The memorial bears the names of police martyrs from across the country who sacrificed their lives safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation.

The ceremonies aim to foster public awareness about their contributions.

Delhi Police has invited citizens and families of police personnel to attend and join in paying tribute to the valour and dedication of the force. PTI BM NSD NSD