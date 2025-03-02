Delhi Police to intensify crack down on criminal networks

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Delhi Police is planning to intensify efforts to combat organised crime and crack down on gangsters operating from jails the country and abroad, police sources said.

Top police officials met at the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday, a day after a high-level law and order review meeting was conducted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi home minister Ashish Sood, and Union home secretary Govind Mohan.

The review focused on strengthening policing strategies to address the evolving crime landscape in the national capital.

According to sources, at the Saturday's meeting, it was decided that a list of emerging criminals will be prepared and measures to dismantle their networks taken.

"Strict surveillance will be maintained on jailed gangsters, such as Kaushal Chaudhary and Neeraj Bawana. Others operating from foreign locations, including Anmol Bishnoi, Arsh Dala, Goldy Brar, Himanshu Bhau, Lucky Patial, Jagga Dhurkot, Virendra Charan, Amardeep Bishnoi, Noni Rana, Mahender Saharan, Rahul, Mahender Meghwanshi and Naveen Boxer, will also be closely monitored," said a source.

A senior police officer said that juveniles in direct or indirect contact with these gangsters and have a criminal record will also come under scrutiny.

He said the police are preparing a list of juveniles involved in heinous crimes and will recommend their trial as adults in court.

Additionally, the authorities will keep a close watch on social media profiles of gangsters and their associates to track illegal activities and connections.

"Those helping the gangsters will be on police radar. Their activities will be closely monitored," the officer added.

The meeting saw top police officials, including the Delhi police commissioner, special commissioners of police (law and order) of different zones, joint commissioners and deputy commissioners of police of the 15 police districts, and deputy commissioners of different units discuss the security measures to be implemented.

The key focus areas included a stringent crackdown on illegal immigrants, preventing street crimes, ensuring women's safety and countering organised criminal networks. Efforts to disrupt national and international drug supply chains were also part of the discussions.

Another senior police officer said, "Round-the-clock patrolling will be intensified in every nook and corner of the city, in an effort to curb snatching and robbery. Special emphasis will be laid on safeguarding senior citizens and children. Police stations will be directed to establish more effective communication channels with them." "Ensuring better coordination and outreach between senior citizens and police personnel is a top priority," he said.

Traffic congestion in the city was also discussed, with plans being formulated to ease bottlenecks.