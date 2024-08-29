Delhi Police to re-launch revamped traffic mobile application on September 1

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Delhi Police to re-launch a revamped and upgraded traffic mobile application where people could report real-time violations and help police address them, officials said.

The upgraded application will serve as a platform for the citizens to report traffic or parking violations and thus help in regulating city traffic, Raj Niwas officials said.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday directed Delhi Traffic Police to re-launch the existing Traffic Sentinel mobile app as "Traffic Prahari", from September 1.

Citizens will now be able to complain about traffic violations, help the police track them and contribute to managing traffic in the city, they said.

Traffic sentinel scheme (TSS) is a unique scheme where citizens act as the eyes and ears of Delhi Traffic Police and help reduce the number of traffic violations on roads by reporting them to the police, the officials said.

To further encourage citizens' participation, the LG asked the Delhi Traffic Police to introduce a monthly rewards system for the Traffic Prahari, they said.

As part of this, a first reward of Rs 50,000, a second reward of Rs 25,000, a third reward of Rs 15,000 and a fourth reward of Rs 10,000 will be given every month to the top four performers, based on the points earned through their activities and reporting of traffic violations, the officials said.

The first monthly rewards would be distributed in the first week of October, after analysing the activities of the Traffic Praharis in September, they said.

The LG said the Traffic Prahari scheme would provide aware citizens with an opportunity to participate with Delhi Traffic Police in maintaining the city traffic and preventing violations.

He said this would additionally provide avenues of income to the people as well as contribute constructively and significantly to governance and earning.

He said the effectiveness of the scheme would be reviewed after six months and based on the results, the monthly rewards would also be accordingly enhanced to encourage more participation.

Saxena exuded confidence that this model of citizens' participation would prove effective in creating awareness about citizen's rights and responsibilities while being the partners of the government, they said.

The LG further directed the traffic police to revamp the Traffic Sentinel mobile application with more powerful, effective, and robust features, the officials stated.

In this reward-based scheme, a person can download the mobile app and get himself or herself registered using their mobile number. Once registered, this app enables the "praharis" to report traffic violations to the police with their registered mobile by uploading photos and videos of traffic violations.

The information on the date, time, place, registration number and type of violation is mandatory to issue a notice for a traffic violation. GPS coordinates, date and time are picked from mobile handset directly. The acceptance or rejection of the reported traffic violation is decided by traffic police headquarters, they said.

This application empowers the citizens to report violations such as dangerous or zigzag driving, defective number plates, wrong side driving, improper parking, misbehaviour or harassment by auto-rickshaw or taxi drivers, over-charging, parking on footpath, red light jumping, refusal to go by auto-rickshaw or taxi drivers, triple riding on two-wheelers, using mobile phones while driving, violating stop line, violating yellow line, and driving without helmet and seat belt, they stated. PTI NIT HIG