Delhi Police to submit daily action taken report to DPCC, NGT on firecracker ban

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has been asked to enhance its crackdown against the sale and use of firecrackers and share daily action taken report with the pollution control board and the National Green Tribunal, police sources said on Monday.

The Delhi government has announced a blanket ban on the sale, purchase and use of firecrackers until January 1 next year as part of measures to check air pollution, which usually spikes in the national capital during the onset of winter.

Sources said the licensing unit of Delhi Police has asked all 15 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to make a plan to ensure there is no sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital.

They said the DCPs have been asked to send an action taken report on daily basis with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) from October 16 onwards.

Besides, the station house officers (SHOs) have been asked to constitute special teams to prevent bursting of firecrackers before, during and after Diwali.

"The beat staff should be properly sensitised so that they ensure that no bursting of firecrackers takes place in their areas," the licensing unit stated in a communication.

It also said the police officers should coordinate with resident and market welfare associations and other NGOs to ensure the direction of no use of firecrackers reaches every citizen.

Sources said the licensing unit also advised that school authorities can be approached to brief and motivate their students not to burst crackers and the DCPs should ensure proper legal action under appropriate sections of law against violators.

The police officers can explore the possibility of imposing prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 as and when required. PTI ALK SMN