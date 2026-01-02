Delhi Police tops CCTNS Pragati Dashboard for second straight month

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has secured the top rank among all states and Union Territories (UTs) on the CCTNS Pragati Dashboard for November 2025, an official said on Friday.

This is the second consecutive month the police force topped the list, with the earlier achievement coming in October 2025.

The Pragati Dashboard, monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau, evaluates states and UTs on a monthly basis on parameters linked to data quality, timeliness and accuracy across national policing platforms under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS).

"The ranking is based on 15 key parameters, including the percentage of police stations connected through CCTNS, establishment of Disaster Recovery centres, entries in core application forms, migration of legacy data, syncing and replication of data between State and National Data Centres, submission of CCTNS-generated FIRs to courts, services offered through State Citizen Portals and the frequency of meetings of ICJS governance committees," a senior police officer said.

He further said that the Delhi Police had earlier also topped the Pragati Dashboard in December 2024 and January 2025. The latest achievement for October and November 2025 reflects sustained and consistent performance at the national level, the officer said.

He said the accomplishment was achieved through close coordination between the CCTNS team of the Crime Branch and various districts and units of the force.

"The Crime Branch CCTNS team played a crucial role by ensuring continuous monitoring of data entry, real-time coordination with districts, prompt resolution of technical and procedural issues, and regular guidance to field units to maintain uniformity and accuracy," said the officer.

Commending the achievement, Delhi Police Chief Satish Golchha said the performance reflected the professionalism and commitment of officers and staff at all levels. PTI BM BM AMJ AMJ