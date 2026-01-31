Delhi Police tops CCTNS Pragati Dashboard for three months in a row

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police secured the top position among all states and Union territories on the CCTNS Pragati Dashboard for three consecutive months with a 100 per cent score, an official said on Saturday.

It recorded the perfect score for the months of October, November and December 2025.

"This remarkable achievement reflects Delhi Police's consistent and exemplary performance in the implementation of the Nyaya Sanhita and effective utilisation of national e-Governance platforms under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS)," a senior police officer said.

The Pragati Dashboard, monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau, ranks Indian states and Union territories (UTs) based on the quality, speed, and accuracy across national policing platforms under CCTNS and the ICJS.

"The assessment is based on governance and performance indicators across 15 key parameters, including connectivity of police stations under CCTNS, establishment of disaster recovery centres, entries in core application software modules, migration of legacy data, data synchronisation at state data centres and replication at national data centres, electronic submission of FIRs to courts, citizen services through state portals, and regular meetings of ICJS State Empowered and Apex Committees," a senior police officer said. PTI SSJ PRK PRK