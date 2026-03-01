Delhi Police tops CCTNS rankings, retains first position on Pragati Dashboard

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Delhi Police has retained the top position among all states and Union territories in the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), securing the first rank on the Pragati Dashboard for January 2026, an official said on Sunday.

The force had achieved a 100 per cent score for three consecutive months -- October, November and December 2025. It has continued its performance streak into the new year, reaffirming its leadership in technology-driven policing and data governance.

According to officials, the ranking is based on parameters monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) through the Pragati Dashboard, which evaluates states and UTs on quality, quantity, timeliness and accuracy of data uploaded on national-level applications.

The assessment covers governance and performance indicators across 15 key parameters, including connectivity of police stations under CCTNS, establishment of Disaster Recovery (DR) centres, entries in key modules of the Core Application Software, migration of legacy data, and data synchronisation at the State Data Centre (SDC) with replication at the National Data Centre (NDC).

Other parameters include electronic submission of FIRs to courts, provision of citizen services through the State Citizen Portal, and regular meetings of ICJS State Empowered and Apex Committees.

Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha congratulated the Crime Branch CCTNS team and all districts and units for their sustained performance. He appreciated the professionalism and teamwork displayed by officers at all levels and urged them to continue strengthening technology-driven policing and citizen-centric service delivery.