Delhi Police tops training spend but faces rising officer vacancies: Report

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Delhi Police leads the country in spending on training its personnel and has more women among its ranks but rising vacancies in officer posts could slow decision-making, a report released Tuesday said.

The India Justice Report (IJR) spotlights both progress and systemic gaps in the capital's police force.

The report, which is prepared in collaboration with several civil society organisations among others, tracked the performance of states across four areas - police, judiciary, prisons and legal aid.

Delhi allocated 2 per cent of its police budget to training -- well above the national average of 1.25 per cent, with a per-person spend of Rs 28,614, the highest in India, according to the report.

The city's force also boasts 88 per cent coverage of CCTV at police stations and an equal proportion with women help desks, reflecting a robust push towards better-equipped stations.

Women comprise 15 per cent of Delhi's total police force and 11 per cent of its officers, exceeding national averages of 12 per cent and 8 per cent respectively. The numbers show steady movement towards greater inclusion of women in the Delhi Police.

However, the flip side was an 8 per cent vacancy among officers in January 2023, a sharp increase from 2 per cent in 2022, even as constabulary vacancies dropped from 20 per cent to 15 per cent in the same period.

This emerging imbalance, the IJR warns, could strain senior leadership and slow decision-making on the ground.

The IJR calls for urgent action to fill officer-level posts and sustain training momentum, flagging that reform in law enforcement must remain continuous and holistic. PTI BM BM SKY SKY