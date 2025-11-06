Delhi Police uses Karan Aujla’s viral track in witty traffic safety video

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) No helmet, tripling, stunts... The Delhi Police has found a musical way to teach traffic violators about road safety using Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's viral track "Boyfriend" in their new Instagram reel.

The foot-tapping track, which has ruled playlists and social media since August, became the soundtrack to the force's latest awareness campaign.

In a video shared on Instagram on November 4, the Delhi Police used the song to highlight issues like rash driving, triple riding and riding without helmets, urging people to follow traffic rules.

The video cleverly mirrors the theme of the original track.

In it, the actress is seen rejecting photoshopped pictures of men performing bike stunts, riding without helmets and triple riding, all shown as potential suitors by her parents, before instantly approving a man who appears wearing a helmet.

The caption, both catchy and clever, read: ‘Dil wahi le jaega jo sadak niyam apnaega’ translating to ‘only he will win hearts who follows the rules of the road.’ A playful twist on Aujla's song's famous hook line 'dil le gaya koi.' The video struck a chord online, amassing over 3.2 lakh likes, 4,600 comments, 1.6k reposts and more than 1.7 lakh shares till Thursday evening.

Users flooded the comments section with praise, calling it "the perfect way to set a trend".

One comment read, 'Kya baat hai, Delhi Police being creative,' while another joked “pookie police.” Even Aujla’s official team joined the masses with laughing emojis, while others hailed the police for their creativity.

The post also tagged Aujla and actress/singer Sunanda Sharma, who featured in the original music video. PTI SGV BM NB