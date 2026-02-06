Delhi Police flag 'paid promotion' behind missing girls scare online

New Delhi (PTI): The Delhi Police on Friday warned of strict action against those using "paid promotion" to create "hype" over reports of missing girls, saying that attempts to create panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated.

According to official Delhi Police data accessed by PTI, a total of 807 people went missing between January 1 and 15, with an average of 54 people going missing every day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, and 298 were men. Among the total reported missing, 191 were minors, and 616 were adults.

The Delhi police said in a post on X, "After following a few leads, they discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi was pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals."

On Thursday, the Delhi police sought to allay public concern, stating there is "no cause for panic or fear" as the figures actually reflect a decline compared to the same period in previous years.