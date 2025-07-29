Delhi Police writes to DDA after man dies in stray dog attack at park during morning walk

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has written to the DDA regarding security and protocols at parks after the death of a 55-year-old man who was attacked by stray dogs when he had gone for a morning walk.

Earlier this month, Bhikhari Yadav was injured after being attacked by stray dogs at a park under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, a senior police officer said. In a letter addressed to DDA's Director of Horticulture on July 4, Moti Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) raised serious concerns over the incident, which has left residents and park-goers alarmed.

The officer has sought a response from DDA officials on security arrangements, accountability measures and the status of stray dog control in the park.

The letter asks whether any security agency has been engaged by the DDA to patrol the park and ensure visitor safety. If such an agency has been appointed, the SHO has requested details of the agreement, including the duties assigned to security personnel.

The communication further questions who holds responsibility for managing stray animals within the park and what standard operating procedures are in place under existing DDA protocols or contracts to prevent such incidents.

He has also sought response on whether any DDA official is specifically tasked with overseeing park operations and, if so, has asked for their details for further correspondence.

Police also inquired about the number of CCTV cameras installed in the park, whether a company has been awarded the annual maintenance contract, and the details of that contract.

"The safety and well-being of citizens using public spaces like parks must be given top priority. Hence, I request your urgent attention to the above matters and would appreciate a prompt response with the requested information," the letter read.