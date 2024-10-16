Delhi Police writes to MCD over 4-year-old's death, asks who maintains open gym equipment

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) In a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police has asked who is responsible for maintaining open gym equipment in the city's parks, officials said on Tuesday.

This comes a day after a four-year-old boy died after a gym equipment installed at a park in west Delhi fell on his chest.

"We have written a letter to MCD to know who takes care of open gym equipments in parks. Police will take further course of action against those who are responsible," a senior police officer said.

According to police, the child on Monday was playing at a park in Moti Nagar A Block which has an open gymnasium when an equipment fell on his chest, leaving him unconscious. The child was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

Police have taken up the probe after registering a case of negligence, the officer said. PTI BM SKY SKY