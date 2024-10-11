Delhi Police writes to PWD, requests to remove divider on JB Tito Marg

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has written a letter to the PWD requesting them to remove a divider on Josip Broz Tito Marg at Chirag Delhi crossing in order to widen the road for the commuters' convenient, officials said on Friday.

It is submitted that the traffic coming from JB Tito Mạrg Moolchand side towards Chirag Delhi flyover is free for taking left turn towards Outer Ring Road Nehru Place side, the officials mentioned in the letter.

The traffic intending to take left turn does not get space during the peak hours due to heavy traffic volume and it creates inconvenience to the commuters and also creates congestion in vehicular movement, they said.

It is noticed there is a divider, which is dividing the road for service road. If the divider will be removed at about 50 metres stretch (after DTC bus stand), the road will widen and it will be convenient for the traffic intending to take the left turn, the officials added. PTI NIT AS AS AS