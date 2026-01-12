Delhi Police yet to make breakthrough in Rs 14.85-crore 'digital arrest' fraud

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Police are yet to achieve a breakthrough or make any recoveries four days after an elderly couple from south Delhi was duped of Rs 14.85 crore in a "digital arrest" fraud. Special teams have been formed to trace the complex money trail as investigators struggle to identify the final beneficiaries of the swindled amount.

"We have formed two different teams to check the money trail. These teams are specialised in tracking financial transactions and the main accused will be caught soon," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The officer noted that investigations are proving "extremely challenging" due to the involvement of a large number of "mule" bank accounts.

Teams ate are actively pursuing suspects linked to the various accounts used to siphon off the money. An e-FIR has been filed and the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit is conducting the investigation, the officer said.

The case came to light on January 9 after 81-year-old Om Taneja and his wife Indira (77), a doctor, approached the police. The couple, residents of Greater Kailash, had been kept under "digital arrest" for over two weeks.

The police said the fraud took place between December 24 and January 9. During this period, the couple was kept under constant psychological pressure through continuous audio and video calls. The fraudsters impersonated officials from telecom and law enforcement agencies, threatening the couple with arrest and coercing them into transferring large sums of money for "verification".

The accused exploited the couple's age and isolation. The Tanejas had returned to India in 2016 after working in the United States for several decades, while their children are settled abroad.

The couple was instructed to transfer money in instalments of around Rs 2 crore each to multiple bank accounts. In total, eight transactions were made. They were also forced to prematurely withdraw mutual funds worth nearly Rs 2 crore, police said.

The ordeal ended when the calls stopped, prompting the couple to contact the police.

Om Taneja said their biggest mistake was not informing the police earlier. "We have lost all of our life's savings now," he told PTI.

An officer from the IFSO unit explained that mule bank accounts are used by cyber fraudsters to move and hide illegally obtained money. These accounts are often opened in the names of unsuspecting people or those who rent out their accounts on a small commission.

"These account holders allow fraudsters to use their bank details to receive and transfer funds, helping criminals avoid direct detection. Criminals often recruit mules through fake job offers, investment schemes or social media messages promising easy money," the officer said, Once the money is credited, it is quickly moved through multiple accounts, withdrawn in cash or transferred to cryptocurrency wallets. This creates a complex trail across various banks and states, requiring technical expertise to trace the final beneficiaries.