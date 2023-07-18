Delhi Police's 19 'markswomen' commandos to be frontline sharpshooters for G-20 Summit

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) In view of the upcoming G-20 summit, 19 women commandos of the Delhi Police have been imparted specialised training as "markswomen" to act as the frontline sharpshooters during the key event, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

It is the first batch of commandos to receive such highly professional training in shooting by a trained Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team, they said.

They will act as the frontline sharpshooter commandos of the force. "In view of the upcoming G-20 summit, Delhi Police is committed to providing utmost security to the visiting delegates. In this process, special cell has taken a step further by imparting specialised training to its female SWAT commandos," HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.

The first batch of 19 women SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) commandos have successfully completed a four-week course from the training team of the ITBP Force, RTC, Karera, Madhya Pradesh, during June-July, he said.

"In this training course, 19 women commandos of SWAT and the Delhi Police were trained in the basic principles of firing and groomed as markswomen. Constable Kiran stood first by securing 95 per cent marks, constable Vaishali secured second position with 77.5 pc marks and constable Kavita stood third with 75 per cent marks," the officer said.

The best female SWAT commando is now able to hit a target of 4 cm from a distance of 100 yards, the officer added. PTI AMP RDT