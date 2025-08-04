Delhi police's 'Bangladeshi language' label for Bengali an 'insult', says TN CM

Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said the Delhi police's alleged description of Bengali as a Bangladeshi language was a "direct insult" that exposed a dark mindset and he supported his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the issue.

Stalin said the Delhi Police, under the Union Home Ministry, has described Bengali as a "Bangladeshi language." This is a direct insult to the very language in which our National Anthem was written, he said.

In a social media post, he said: "Such statements are not inadvertent errors or slips. They expose the dark mindset of a regime that consistently undermines diversity and weaponises identity.

In the face of this assault on non-Hindi languages, Hon’ble @MamataOfficial Didi stands as a shield for the language and people of West Bengal. She will not let this attack pass without a fitting response." On August 3, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamta Banerjee lashed out at the Delhi Police for referring to the Bengali language as "Bangladeshi national language" in a purported letter, alleging that it was "insulting, anti-national and unconstitutional." PTI VGN VGN ROH