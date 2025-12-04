Delhi Police's IFSO to function as independent unit amid surge in cybercrime

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has separated the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit from the Special Cell, making it an independent unit that will now function under its own administrative structure, according to an official order.

The directive, issued with the approval of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on December 3, states that the IFSO will henceforth operate as a standalone unit, and all personnel posted with it will report directly to the deputy commissioner of police, IFSO, who will serve as the head of the unit.

"The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit presently functioning under Special Cell, henceforth will function as a separate Unit for administrative purposes and all the personnel (posted in IFSO) shall report to DCP/IFSO being Head of the Unit," it read.

The move comes at a time when the city has seen a sharp spike in cybercrimes, prompting the Delhi Police to expand and reorganise its digital policing infrastructure. Dedicated cyber police stations have already been set up across all 15 districts of the national capital.

The IFSO's origins go back to February 2019 when the then Union home minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL) and the Delhi Police's cybercrime unit 'CyPAD', calling cybercrime the "biggest challenge" for law-enforcement agencies. CyPAD was later renamed as IFSO.

In October this year, amid growing complaints of online financial fraud, the Delhi Police revised the threshold for filing e-FIRs, bringing it down from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh to enable faster response and improve coordination with banks and financial intermediaries.

From November, victims of cyber fraud involving Rs 1 lakh or more can file e-FIRs directly, while those defrauded of smaller amounts can approach any police station for assistance.

Police said the capital continues to report a high volume of cyber-related complaints, with more than 3,000 calls being received daily on helpline number 1930.

Many walk-in complainants at police stations are also redirected to the online system or the national cybercrime helpline for quicker registration and resolution.