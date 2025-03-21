Delhi Police’s library initiative helps 10 beneficiaries secure government jobs

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) At least 10 beneficiaries of the Delhi Police’s library initiative have secured government jobs in organisations such as the Delhi Police, CRPF, and nationalised banks, an official said on Friday.

The initiative, launched in 2022, aims to provide students with a peaceful study environment, particularly in densely populated areas where such spaces are limited, he said.

Currently, nine police stations and one police post in the West district have functional libraries, including four established in 2024 at Naraina, Inderpuri, Vikaspuri, and Punjabi Bagh police stations.

"Nearly 400 children and young adults have enrolled in these libraries, with over 250 attending regularly," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

He said at least 10 beneficiaries have secured government jobs in various organisations, including the Delhi Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and nationalised banks.

The initiative aims not only to support academic growth but also to foster a responsible future generation by providing access to study materials, competitive exam books, and a structured learning environment, he added.

Authorities plan to expand the programme by introducing additional learning resources and mentorship initiatives in these libraries, the officer said.