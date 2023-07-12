Delhi Police's Special Cell arrest 3 for selling heroin, drugs worth Rs 2.5 cr recovered

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three people and recovered heroin worth over Rs 2 crore in the international market, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Parveen (25), a resident of Samalka, Manoj (35) and Bheem (55), both residents of Uttam Nagar, they said.

Police said the accused used their cash to invest in cars, jewellery, properties, among other things. Two cars, one scooter, mobile phones, gold and silver jewellery, and Rs 47.5 lakh in cash have been recovered, and the properties of the accused person have also been identified, they said.

On June 30, police got a tip-off that Manoj and his partner Bheem would come to Dwarka Sector-1 around 11 pm to supply heroin to Parveen, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Manoj and Bheem arrived at the spot in a car and Parveen joined them later, the officer said. As Manoj handed over a bag to Parveen, police nabbed the three and 1.55 kg fine-grade heroin was recovered from them, Dhaliwal said.

Manoj said that they used to purchase heroin from his supplier in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and would deliver the drug at different locations along the borders of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, police said. Parveen would buy heroin from the two and sell it in Samalka, they said.

Efforts are being made to identify the main supplier based in Bareilly, police said.

Manoj, a Delhi University graduate and a former IT professional, allegedly began supplying heroin after suffering losses in his personal business, according to police. Bheem met Manoj and started working with him in drug trade. He would get a 15 per cent share of the profit, police said. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY