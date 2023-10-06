Delhi Police's Special Cell arrests man wanted in several cases of forgery and cheating

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a wanted criminal was allegedly involved in several cases of forgery and cheating in Delhi and other states, officials said on Friday.

According to police, they got a tip-off that Gaurav Kumar alias Akhilesh Yadav alias Rajender Singh, previously involved in multiple cases of forgery and cheating in different states, was currently operating his network in west Delhi.

Gaurav, a resident of Sagarpur, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. On Wednesday, a trap was laid in Janakpuri area and the suspect was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Gaurav was a student of mechanical engineering at an institute in Vikaspuri.

In February 2016, he joined the courier company of one Sri Prakash Dubey at Durga Park, Delhi. Under the guise of courier work, Dubey and his associates used to cheat people on the pretext of insurance policies, insurance bonuses, etc, police said.

Gaurav made Aadhaar cards and voter IDs with fake names -- Akhilesh Yadav and Rajender Singh -- and opened over 15 accounts in different banks. Later, he introduced his friends Manoj Kumar, Shabin, Hari Om and Dev to Dubey and inducted them into this racket, they said.

He worked on salary initially, but later, he started working as a partner with Dubey, police added.