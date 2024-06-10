Delhi Police's witty 'X' post after India-Pak T20 World Cup match leaves netizens in splits

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A witty post by Delhi Police on social media platform X soon after the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup in New York had netizens smiling as the Indian cricket team beat its archrivals in a low-scoring nailbiter match.

Tagging the New York Police Department (NYPD), the Delhi Police posted, "Hey, @NYPDnews We heard two loud noises. One is 'Indiaaa..India!', and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?" The post went viral almost immediately and was met with laughter and appreciation from netizens. It was reposted by over 7,000 people, reached over nine lakh views, was liked by over 43,000 people, and had more than 1,000 comments.

An 'X' user replied, "Hey, @DelhiPolice You should ask the same question to Pak army as well. Heard some India-India sounds from other side as well and numerous broken TV sets." Another user posted, "Matter of grave concern Delhi Police must investigate this," and accompanied it with smileys.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, one of the most intense in the sporting world, never fails to captivate audiences. This match was no exception, drawing viewers from across the globe and showcasing the spirit and passion of cricket.