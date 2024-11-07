Delhi Police's woman sub-inspector detained on bribe charge

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police's vigilance unit detained a woman sub-inspector for alleged bribery, officials said on Thursday.

Pooja Chauhan, a sub-inspector posted at Bawana police station, was apprehended red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 for helping a rape accused obtain anticipatory bail, they said.

The wife of a rape accused approached the vigilance unit on Wednesday, alleging that she was being pestered by Chauhan for a bribe in exchange for assistance in getting anticipatory bail for her husband, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Chauhan is the investigating officer in the case.

The complainant said her husband's anticipatory bail plea came up for hearing on Tuesday. But the court denied him bail. Chauhan had allegedly threatened the complainant that if she did not pay the money, she would ensure that her husband didn't get bail, the statement said.

Chauhan had demanded Rs 50,000 but settled for Rs 20,000. The complainant told the vigilance team that she paid Rs 10,000 to Chauhan on November 3. On Wednesday, she was asked to pay the balance amount.

A raiding team of the vigilance unit was formed and a trap laid. At 7:20 pm, Chauhan called the complainant to her room in the police station and asked for the money.

After a discussion, she accepted the money from the complainant. The team swung into action during this time and detained Chauhan, the statement said. PTI BM SZM