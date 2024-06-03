Delhi poll body geared for D-day, over 89.21 lakh votes up for counting

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The arrangements for the D-day for counting of over 89.21 lakh votes that will begin at 8 am across the seven constituencies of Delhi have been notched up with the authorities deploying a three-tier security arrangement at the counting centres.

The officials at the Delhi poll body said that a total of 7,000 personnel would be deployed at the seven counting centres.

"We have made all the necessary arrangements for the counting tomorrow which will start at 8 am sharp. The required security deployment has been made which includes a three-tier security arrangement at the counting centre. The manpower of counting staff is trained and ready," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P. Krishnamurthy told PTI.

"There will be a total of 7,000 personnel and each segment will have about 1,000 personnel, which includes a lot of support staff who will assist in works such as carrying the EVMs from the strong room to counting halls and back," he added.

Digital monitors will be set up outside the counting centres to share the trends and the poll body personnel will also make mic announcement on the candidates leading in the initial trends.

Around 21 to 28 rounds of counting will take place to count a total of 89,21,495 votes that were cast by 58.69 per cent electorates, which includes 59.03 per cent men, 58.29 per cent women and 28.01 third gender individuals.

The counting is expected to be completed sooner in the New Delhi constituency where only 8,45,285 votes were cast. The North-east Delhi constituency may take more time in the counting of votes as it recorded the highest number of voter turn out with 15,49,202 votes.

Seven returning officers will head a team of dozens of assistant officers and observers, who will oversee the counting of votes in their respective constituencies under CCTV surveillance of about 1,000 cameras installed at every nook and corner of the counting centre.

The strong rooms where the polled EVMs have been stored since May 25 will be opened around 6.30 am in the presence of the candidates in fray and party representatives.

After the counting begins, first the postal ballots will be counted and then the EVMs will be opened.

Each constituency will have one counting centre where the polled EVMs and VVPATs will be de-sealed to count the votes. These counting centres have 10 halls with about seven to 14 tables where voting of each of the assembly segments of the parliamentary constituency will be counted. The location of these counting centres are -- SKV, Bharat Nagar in Chandni Chowk; ITI, Nand Nagri in North East Delhi; Sports Complex, CWG Village in East Delhi; Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market in New Delhi; DTU, Shahbad Daulatpur in Northwest Delhi; NSUT, Dwarka in West Delhi; and Jijabai ITI for Women, Siri Fort in South Delhi.

A total of 162 candidates were in the fray for the May 25 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi with the maximum contesting from North East Delhi constituency, according to official data.

According to data shared by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, 17 candidates were contesting from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which was the least across the seven constituencies. There were 28 candidates in fray from North East Delhi.

Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements at each centre to avert any untoward situation during the counting process. Around 70 companies of the force will be deployed at all the seven counting centres across Delhi on Tuesday.

Every polling station has a three layered security with two companies of the paramilitary force at the inner portion and personnel of the Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and local police at its outer layers, an officer said.

Overall 7,000 personnel have been deployed at the counting centres.

"Each counting centre will have an average of 1,000 personnel," the officer said. He further said that the counting centres have been covered with CCTV cameras and drones to keep an eye on every corner.

"Around 200 CCTV cameras have been installed at each counting centre," the officer said.

The political parties' representatives can visit the counting centres but they will not be allowed to interfere in the counting process.

A senior police officer said the local police have been directed to keep a tab in the sensitive areas.

"Directions have been issued to the district DCPs and SHOs to remain on vigil near the counting centres and their respective areas," the officer said.

The elections were a direct fight between the INDIA bloc and the BJP.