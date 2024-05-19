Delhi poll body launches 'Sankalp Patra' initiative for schoolchildren to boost voter turnout

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Delhi poll body has launched a 'Sankalp Patra' initiative aimed at schoolchildren to boost electoral participation in the national capital during the general elections.

"The Sankalp Patra, a pledge form, was distributed to students who, in turn, brought those to their parents to sign, committing to vote," it said in the statement on Sunday.

The approach capitalised on the influential role of children in motivating civic engagement within their families.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) Office, targeted schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council.

The statement said the initiative witnessed an overwhelming response from parents across public schools.

"As of now, nearly 16 lakh signed commitments have been collected, pledging participation in the upcoming elections on May 25," the poll body said.

Praising the initiative, Delhi CEO P Krishnamurthy highlighted the pivotal role of academic institutions in nurturing a culture of democratic participation from a young age.

As Delhi prepares for the elections, the initiative aims to boost voter turnout and instil civic duty in students by involving them in the democratic process, the statement added.

The national capital's seven Lok Sabha seats goes to the polls on May 25. PTI NSM SZM