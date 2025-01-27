Delhi poll body reviews preparedness for upcoming assembly elections

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, held a high-level meeting on Monday to review the preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election with a focus on law and order, improving voter participation, and monitoring election expenditure.

The meeting, attended by key officials including District Election Officers (DEOs), Returning Officers (ROs), District Police Chiefs (DCPs), and senior officers from Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and other government bodies, was aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the election scheduled for February 5, an official statement said.

The meeting was chaired by R. Alice Vaz, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, along with senior officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI), and the state police nodal officer.

Vaz directed all officials to prioritise creating a pleasant experience for voters at polling stations on election day, emphasising the importance of a hassle-free and accessible voting process.

A key agenda of the meeting was the distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS). The CEO instructed that all VIS be delivered to eligible voters by January 31, ensuring citizens are well-informed about their polling station locations and voting details.

"These slips will help voters avoid confusion and ensure a smooth voting experience on election day," the statement said.

Additionally, the meeting discussed measures to support home voting for senior citizens aged 85 years and above, as well as for persons with disabilities (PwDs). Special arrangements will be made to facilitate their participation in the election process, it said.

The meeting discussed strategies for managing sensitive zones and the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across key locations.

"Provisions have been made to heighten security in areas identified as requiring additional attention. These plans were designed to maintain peace and ensure that the election process remains free and fair," the statement said.

Another key point of discussion was the monitoring of election expenditures. The Expenditure Observers provided valuable insights, highlighting measures to curb excessive spending by candidates and political parties.

With the aim of promoting transparency, the meeting also focused on enforcing the guidelines and preventing any violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Updates on the ongoing defacement removal process were shared, with MCD reporting the removal of over 13 lakh posters, banners, and hoardings across Delhi, according to the statement.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of voter education and participation initiatives under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. Returning Officers presented their plans for voter awareness campaigns.

Ensuring that voters are well-informed about the election process was seen as a critical component of fostering widespread participation, the statement said.

At the meeting, special emphasis was placed on ensuring Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at all polling stations. Measures were discussed to ensure that polling stations are accessible to all voters, including the provision of ramps, parking spaces, signage, clean drinking water, waiting sheds, medical kits, accessible toilets, and adequate lighting, it said.

These efforts aim to make polling stations more comfortable and accessible, particularly for senior citizens and PwDs, it said.

At the meeting, the importance of promptly addressing any complaints from candidates and political parties was underlined. DEOs and ROs were directed to ensure quick responses to any grievances, facilitating a smooth election process, it said.

It was discussed at the meeting that polling personnel should be trained so that they are well-prepared for election day operations. Webcasting will be implemented at all polling stations to ensure transparency and accountability, it said.

Polling in Delhi is scheduled for February 5 while results will be declared on February 8. PTI SJJ SJJ SKY SKY