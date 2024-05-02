Delhi poll body to distribute pledge letters to parents via students to cast votes in LS polls

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Delhi Chief Electoral Office on Thursday said it will distribute pledge letters to the parents through students, encouraging them to exercise their voting rights in the Lok Sabha elections. The poll body introduced an initiative called "Sankalp Patra" in a bid to promote 50 lakh parents to cast their votes as a "pledge" to their children, an official statement said.

A meeting was held with Director (Education) Delhi, Director (Education) NDMC and the MCD to roll out the initiative.

Under this initiative, the schools will distribute pledge letters to the parents, asking them to vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on May 25.

These pledge letters will serve as a moral impetus, urging the parents to cast their votes. The timely distribution and collection of signed pledge letters will be facilitated by the school authorities, ensuring widespread participation. With approximately 25-28 lakh students enrolled in over 5,000 schools across Delhi, the "Sankalp Patra" initiative aims to boost parental engagement in the electoral process. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P. Krishnamurthy said the "school students have a profound significance as the torchbearers of the nation's future".

"There is a need for proactive engagement of the students in initiatives such as these. They can serve as catalysts for change within their families and communities," he added.