Delhi poll panel begins preparations for rollout of SIR in national capital

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The voters of Delhi will have to present an identity proof if their names do not appear in the voter list of 2002, as the poll panel begins preparations for the rollout of the SIR exercise in the national capital, the dates of which will be announced later.

According to an official statement, the Election Commission (EC) has decided to begin the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across the country for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls.

The Delhi chief electoral officer's (CEO) office has also started preparations for a successful conduct of the exercise.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) have been appointed in all Assembly constituencies, the statement said.

All officers concerned -- district election officers, electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers and BLOs -- have been imparted training, it added.

The CEO's office has requested people to go through the voter list of 2002 to verify their and their parents' names.

"This would be helpful during the House to House (H2H) visit by BLOs during SIR for collecting Enumeration Forms from the public along with required documents. Those whose names appear in the voter lists of 2002 and 2025 shall have to submit only Enumeration Forms along with extract of voter list of 2002," it has said.

In cases where the name of an elector does not appear in the voter list of 2002 but his parents' names do, he will have to submit an identity proof, along with the enumeration form and an extract of the voter list of 2002 in respect of his parents, it has added.

The Delhi CEO's office has uploaded the voter list of the SIR held in 2002. Additionally, the present Assembly constituencies have been mapped with the constituencies existing in 2002, which is also available on the website.

The SIR of the voter list in Bihar -- the first since 2003 -- sparked a huge political row, with opposition parties alleging that the exercise was aimed at depriving people of their right to vote. The EC has maintained that the SIR's purpose is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens feature in the electoral rolls and that no ineligible voter is included in it.

The SIR's findings reduced the total number of registered voters in Bihar from 7.9 crore before the exercise to 7.24 crore.

The results of the Special Summary Revision-2025, released by the Delhi CEO's office this year, showed that the national capital has 1,55,24,858 registered voters, including 83,49,645 male, 71,73,952 female and 1,261 third-gender voters. PTI SLB RC