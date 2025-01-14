Delhi polls: 56 nominations filed on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) As many as 56 candidates filed their nominations on Tuesday for the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, according to the Chief Electoral Officer.

The nomination process for the Assembly polls began on January 10.

So far, 85 nominations have been filed, with 20 submitted on January 13 and nine on January 10.

The prominent candidates who filed their nominations are Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji and her challenger Alka Lamba. AAP MLA Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar has also filed his nomination.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP swept the polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP secured eight. Congress failed to open its account. AAP dominated the 2015 polls too, winning 67 seats while the BJP won three and the Congress drew a blank.

The counting of votes is scheduled for February 8. PTI MHS NSD NSD