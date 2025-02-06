Delhi polls: 70 strong rooms set up with three-tier security for safe storage of EVMs

New Delhi, Feb 06 (PTI) The EVMs and VVPAT machines used in the Delhi assembly elections have been kept in 70 strong rooms with a three-tier security system in place, an official said on Thursday.

Delhiites cast their votes in the assembly elections on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

"These strong rooms, one for each assembly constituency, are being safeguarded with stringent security measures as part of the Election Commission of India’s protocols," an official statement by Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R. Alice Vaz said.

With a three-tier security system in place, these strong rooms are being heavily guarded by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) at the innermost perimeter, while state-armed police secure the outer perimeter, the statement said.

"24x7 CCTV surveillance is in place, covering all sealed doors and corridors, and a double-lock system ensures additional security," the Delhi CEO said.

The strong rooms are accessible only through a single entry/exit point to prevent unauthorized access, he added.

Vaz emphasised that the security measures are not only robust but also transparent, with agents from contesting candidates allowed to monitor the security arrangements round-the-clock via CCTV feeds displayed on monitors at the strong room locations.

These agents will also be granted periodic access to the inner perimeter in batches to ensure transparency and verify that all security protocols are being followed, she added.

"We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and transparency," said Vaz, Strict protocols are in place, including videography of the opening and closing of the strong rooms, will ensure that there is no compromise in the process and all visits by authorised officials will be documented and recorded, she added.

In addition to the tight security measures, the strong room locations are subject to stringent protocols for transportation and storage. No vehicles, including those of VIPs and officials, are allowed entry into the areas, further bolstering the security of the EVMs and VVPATs.

A logbook will be maintained to record the visits of authorized officials, such as general observers, district election officers, or senior police officers, under continuous videography, Vaz said.

She also said that the scrutiny of election documents was completed successfully across all 70 assembly constituencies in the presence of independent central observers, candidates, and their agents Importantly, no complaints were received during the scrutiny, and no re-polling is required, the CEO added.

The CEO informed that a total of 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro-observers, and supporting staff trained for the process, will be deployed on Saturday for the counting of votes.

To further ensure fairness, a random selection of 5 VVPATs in each assembly constituency will undergo the process of voter slip counting, she added.

With the counting of votes on the horizon, these arrangements aim to reassure the public that the election results will be a true reflection of the people's mandate, she said.