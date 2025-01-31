Delhi polls: AAP govt failed to provide basic amenities, says Bihar minister Shravan Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Bihar minister Shravan Kumar on Friday alleged the AAP government in Delhi had failed to provide basic amenities such as potable water during its 10-year rule in the national capital.

Addressing an election meeting in the Burari constituency, Shravan Kumar -- a JD(U) leader and minister for rural development in the Bihar government -- said former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had "given birth to a culture of loot" in Delhi and cheated voters.

Seeking votes for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-backed JD(U) candidate Shailendra Kumar, the Bihar minister said people had decided to form a "double-engine" government in Delhi.

Shravan Kumar urged people to vote for the JD(U) candidate to solve the problems of drinking water, lack of facilities, and neglect in localities.

"In 12 years, Kejriwal has given birth to a culture of loot and only cheated people and created a lot of problems. The people of Vashisht Nagar Colony do not even get clean drinking water and there are no signs of employment and jobs. This time, it is believed that the BJP will form the government in Delhi," he asserted.

The JD(U) leader claimed that every worker was going door to door and urging people to press the arrow button, the party's election symbol.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8. PTI ABS SZM SZM