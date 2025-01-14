Delhi polls: AAP launches Bhojpuri campaign song

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party launched a Bhojpuri campaign song ''Aye Raja Ji, Phir Se Kejriwal Ke Jarurit... Aayil Ba Muhurat Ho' on Tuesday to entice Purvanchal voters, ahead of the Assembly polls.

During the song launch event, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the Bhojpuri song, deeply rooted in the hearts of people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, is now part of AAP's campaign.

"This song is crafted in Bhojpuri, but its message is clear and relatable to Hindi speakers across regions like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and beyond," Singh said.

Following the Hindi campaign song the "Phir Layenge Kejriwal" song, this Bhojpuri campaign song will be a key part of our Delhi Assembly election campaign, he said.

Singh added that this song reflects the Aam Aadmi Party's commitment to respecting all languages, religions and castes. The party's election campaign will embrace diversity in its approach.

This Bhojpuri campaign song reiterates the success and achievements of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in different aspects like health, education, and water in Delhi.

AAP senior leader Dilip Pandey who was also present at the launch event said that the campaign song 'Hamari Sohar' has been composed in Bhojpuri language by combining folk tune and soil fragrance.

"This song will reach the hearts of the people of Purvanchal society and connect them more strongly with AAP," Pandey said.

The voting percentage of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is said to be as high as 42 per cent in Delhi.

The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8. PTI SHB HIG