Delhi polls: AAP MP alleges BJP trying to get his wife's vote deleted

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday alleged that the BJP was trying to get his wife's name deleted from the voters list of the New Delhi Assembly constituency ahead of the polls in February.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, the senior AAP leader accompanied by his wife Anita Singh alleged that the BJP was trying to delete the names of Purvanchali people settled in Delhi.

Singh and his wife belong to eastern Uttar Pradesh. Purvanchalis are people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar settled in Delhi for decades, and form a significant chunk of voters in the city.

Singh claimed that two applications were filed on December 25 and 26 for deletion of his wife's name from the voters list of the New Delhi seat represented by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisment

He claimed that the BJP was trying to teach him a lesson for raising in the Rajya Sabha the issue of names of Purvanchali voters being deleted from the voters list in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged that applications were filed for deletion of over 5,000 votes in New Delhi since mid December.

The BJP has alleged that the names of Rohingya and Bangladeshi people illegally staying in Delhi were added to the voters list at the AAP's behest.

Advertisment

The BJP has accused the AAP of helping the illegal immigrants with documents to use them as a vote bank in the elections. PTI VIT AS AS