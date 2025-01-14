Delhi polls: AAP MP Sanjay Singh slams BJP for lack of CM face

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday targeted the BJP for not announcing its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, alleging internal discord within the party.

Singh also took a dig at BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and claimed that he was under pressure to deny speculations about being considered for the top post.

"After Arvind Kejriwal openly challenged Ramesh Bidhuri to a debate on their visions for Delhi, we learned from sources that his name was being considered as BJP's CM face. Bidhuri is a strong contender and has the qualities to become their CM. But as soon as this news surfaced, the BJP leaders started fighting among themselves," Singh said during a press conference here.

"Now Bidhuri is saying he is not the CM face. Then who is? Where is the BJP taking its 'baraat' without a 'groom'? This is dangerous. Elections will be over and Delhiites will still not know who the BJP's CM face is," he added.

Reiterating the AAP's position, Singh said, "For us, Arvind Kejriwal is the clear CM face and his vision for Delhi speaks for itself." The BJP is yet to comment on the matter, though its leaders have previously stated that the party would contest the elections under collective leadership.

Delhi is gearing up for high-stakes assembly elections, with the AAP banking on its governance record and the BJP aiming to make inroads in the capital.