Delhi polls: AIMIM, BSP step up campaign with street plays, wall paintings, cricket matches

New Delhi: As Delhi Assembly elections approach, political activity had intensified with smaller parties like AIMIM, BSP and others in the city engaging voters through grassroots campaigns including street plays , wall paintings, and cricket matches with children.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress dominating the political landscape.

However, parties with significant influence in other states, such as Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Munish Kumar Raizada's Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), are working to expand their presence in the national capital.

The AIMIM has launched an intensive door-to-door campaign, particularly in Okhla, where its candidate Shafa-ur-Rehman and his wife are leading outreach efforts, along with student activists from Jamia Milia Islamia and former Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protester.

"Family members, the student wing from Jamia, activists from the CAA-NRC protests, and party leaders are conducting a robust door-to-door campaign. Shafa-ur-Rehman, our candidate from Okhla, and his wife, along with party members, are effectively leading the outreach," AIMIM Delhi party president Shoaib Jamai told PTI.

Nukkad Sabhas (street meetings) are also being held regularly and the party has prioritised social media as part of its strategy, he said.

"We have a dedicated social media team highlighting past statements and actions of AAP MLA Amantullah Khan while also showcasing videos of areas lacking development to present a real picture to the voters," Jamai said.

BLP chief and candidate from New Delhi constituency, who was once a friend of Kejriwal, Munish Kumar Raizada, has focused on a grassroots-level campaign. His team has been actively visiting JJ clusters, all 16 Dhobi Ghats, Muslim colonies, and Valmiki Sadan, conducting door-to-door outreach.

Additionally, the party is using wall paintings, distributing pamphlets, billboards, and stickers, and leveraging their Facebook and Instagram handles to reach a wider audience.

"We are not relying on AI-generated content, movies, or songs like other parties. Our creative slogans and campaign songs are connecting with the people," Raizada said, emphasizing on the authenticity of their campaign.

Among the slogans, "Samaya nahi, Samadhan chuniye; Delhi mein Khuda chuniye" is one that has resonated strongly with locals, calling for change and action in the face of a stagnant political climate.

When not engaging with voters, Raizada and his team play cricket with children in the JJ clusters, which has earned him the affectionate title of "Doctor Uncle." "It's not just about politics, it's about being with the people, listening to their issues, and helping in any way I can," he said, noting that he has used his medical expertise to assist locals in need of health support.

Raizada's team conducts 8-9 Nukkad Nataks (street plays) weekly, addressing key issues like corruption, unemployment, and development.

"I will always be among the people. I won't just appear during election time like other politicians," Raizada said, highlighting his commitment to represent the community genuinely.

The BSP, which plans to contest all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, has adopted a traditional approach to connect with the voters.

The party is focusing on door-to-door campaigning, supported by senior party leaders and conducting Nukkad meetings, Central Coordinator of the BSP Nitin Singh told PTI.

Along with posters and pamphlets, the party is utilizing media to reach out to people.

Singh said, "We are not engaging in the social media game like other parties. Instead, we are taking the traditional approach, connecting with people on a personal level and promoting our campaign in a raw, grassroots manner."

The final deadline for candidates to submit their nomination papers to the respective returning officers was January 17.