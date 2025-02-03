Delhi polls: BJP accuses AAP's Tughlaqabad MLA of corruption

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday levelled corruption allegation on AAP's Tughlaqabad MLA Sahiram, claiming that his associate took money on his behalf for kits for a robotics course to be introduced in Delhi government schools.

The AAP hit back at the BJP, saying the saffron party's history shows that it levels allegations and then escapes.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, in a press conference here, showed a purported sting video clip, saying "what transpires here is that Gaurav Bhati (associate of the MLA) is taking cash. There is quid pro quo." He claimed that the money was paid in return for introducing kits for a robotics course to be introduced in the Delhi government schools charging students Rs 1,500-Rs 2,200.

"The sting shows the cash was accepted by MLA Sahiram's secretary in his name," Bhatia said and added that the MLA also tried to contact the chief minister over the matter.

Responding to the charges, the AAP said that the BJP is left with nothing in Delhi except indulging in "blame game" and "defaming" AAP leaders.

The attempts of the BJP have failed earlier and will be unsuccessful in future as well because the AAP rules the hearts of Delhi people, the ruling party in Delhi said in a statement.

People will teach the BJP a lesson on February 5, the date of Delhi elections, the AAP said.