Delhi polls: BJP alleges irregularities in electoral roll

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva raised concerns on Tuesday over alleged irregularities in the voter list, ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls in the capital.

Accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj and senior party leader Om Pathak, Sachdeva met Election Commission (EC) officials to highlight their grievances.

He claimed that more than five lakh new voter applications have been filed in recent days, including many that have raised suspicions.

"We found out that a significant number of these applicants are aged 80 years or above. How can an 80-year-old person not have a voter identity card until now? Who are these people?" Sachdeva questioned.

He also alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has applied to get the names of 40 voters from the Dalit Mandir area deleted and accused the former Delhi chief minister of being "anti-Dalit".

"Kejriwal has filed an application to delete the names of 44 voters of a Valmiki temple. These people have been staying there for 22 years. He is anti-Dalit," he said.

This comes after similar allegations were made by the AAP.

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of orchestrating a "voter scam" to manipulate the upcoming election results. The Kejriwal-led party has accused the BJP of resorting to unfair practices to regain power in the national capital after more than 25 years.

The political climate in Delhi remains tense as both parties continue to exchange allegations. With the voting set for February 5 and the results to be announced on February 8, the stakes are high for both the AAP and the BJP. PTI MHS RC