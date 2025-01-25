BJP promises to clean Yamuna in 3 yrs, welfare schemes for gig workers and labourers

New Delhi: With less than two weeks left for the Delhi Assembly polls, senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday promised to clean Yamuna in three years, provide complete ownership rights in 1,700 unauthorised colonies, and welfare measures for gig workers and labourers.

Shah slammed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of "lying" and not fulfilling his promises and asserted that "getting rid of liars and betrayers" is the biggest poll issue in the national capital.

The BJP manifesto also promised free travel of up to Rs 4,000 annually for needy students in Delhi Metro under the National Common Mobility Card scheme.

The Union minister, who released the final part of BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the February 5 Delhi polls, said people living in 1,700 unauthorised colonies will get full ownership rights of properties, which will pave the way for sale, purchase and construction if the BJP comes to power.

He also reiterated that the BJP will not stop any ongoing welfare measures for the poor in Delhi.

The BJP leader promised various new schemes and welfare measures for the gig workers and labourers. The BJP will form a gig workers welfare board and provide Rs 10 lakh insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident cover, he said.

He also promised to fill 50,000 govt posts in a transparent manner, create 20 lakh self-employment opportunities and develop a grand Mahabharat corridor.

Shah said the Centre has spent Rs 41,000 crore on building roads, Rs 15,000 crore on laying railway lines, and Rs 21,000 crore on airports in Delhi.

He said that Delhi would not have been livable if the central government hadn't invested in its infrastructure.

Shah alleged the level of corruption was never so high as it is under Kejriwal-led AAP, citing alleged scams.