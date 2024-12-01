Delhi polls: BJP to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' on Dec 8

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP will take out 'Parivartan Yatra' from December 8 across all 70 constituencies in the city, state unit party president Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday.

The 'Parivartan Yatra' will be launched simultaneously in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi and cover all assembly segments till December 20, said Satish Upadhyay, convener of a committee formed to supervise the campaign.

The yatras will commence from prime religious places in assembly constituencies at 10 am and conclude at 8 pm, he said.

Top national leaders of the BJP and Union ministers will take part in these yatras along with leaders and workers of the Delhi unit, said Upadhyay.

Each day, the leaders will begin the foot march to meet the people of Delhi. These will be followed by interactions with prominent locals, women, representatives of social-religious organisations and resident welfare associations from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In the evening, again a foot march will be taken out in prominent localities of the assembly constituencies, Upadhyay said.

Out of power in Delhi since 1998, the BJP is making all-out efforts to wrest power from the AAP.

In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats respectively.