Delhi polls: CEO hands over voter information slip to President Murmu

New Delhi: A day before the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer R. Alice Vaz presented the voter information slip to President Droupadi Murmu here.

The meeting was conducted as the part of Election Commission’s ongoing voter awareness and facilitation efforts, said a statement.

The voter information slip contains details to assist the voters in casting their votes smoothly, it said.

District Election Officer (New Delhi) Sunny K Singh and Booth Level Officer Suresh Giri along with the CEO met President Murmu, it added.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on Wednesday, with the results set to be declared on February 8.