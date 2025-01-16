Advertisment
Delhi Polls: Congress announces Timarpur, Rohtas Nagar candidates

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday announced its final list of candidates with two names for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The party has now declared all 70 candidates.

On Wednesday, it had unveiled a list of five candidates.

According to the latest list, Lokendra Chaudhary has been fielded from Timarpur, while Suresh Wati Chauhan will contest from Rohtas Nagar.

The party has fielded Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba from Kalkaji to take on Chief Minister Atishi, ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi seat against former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the results to be announced on February 8. PTI NIT NIT VN VN

