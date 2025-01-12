Delhi polls: Congress highlighting achievements of Sheila Dikshit govt

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, Congress is focusing its campaign on two main aspects - highlighting the achievements of the 15-year rule under Sheila Dikshit and promoting new welfare schemes it plans to introduce if it wins, party leaders said.

Sandeep Dikshit, the party's candidate for the New Delhi constituency, emphasised that the party would showcase the development work accomplished during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as Delhi chief minister.

“We will focus on the achievements of the Sheila Dikshit government and the development work it had done during that time. Due to that development work, the national capital became world class. For that, we are going door to door and telling people about the achievements of our previous government,” he said.

He further said that AAP's "misgovernance" is also being conveyed to the people.

“Along with the Aam Aadmi Party, which is currently ruling Delhi, the BJP is also responsible for the condition of the national capital since the party was in power in the MCD and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), responsible for the development work in the city, is also run by the central government,” Dikshit said.

A party official said that their election campaign song will be released soon.

Former Delhi health minister Narendra Nath said the party has announced two schemes -- Jeevan Raksha Yojana and Pyaari Didi Yojana -- ahead of the elections.

“During our campaign, we will focus on the schemes we have announced and which will be announced in coming days. We will also give a strong manifesto for the elections in which the Congress’ guarantees for Delhi will be mentioned,” Nath said.

On Monday, the Congress announced the Pyaari Didi Yojana, promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women. The scheme would be rolled out on the lines of the model adopted by the Congress government in Karnataka.

On Wednesday, the party promised free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh under the Jeevan Raksha Yojana if it is voted to power in Delhi.

Nath said the Jeevan Raksha Yojna will provide free health insurance to all residents of Delhi under the party’s right to health scheme, which will not be like Kerjiwal’s "false promises, as he has not fulfilled" his 70 promises till date, despite enjoying power for 11 years.

Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra said that around 200 young party workers from across the nation are working with the candidates in 20 constituencies.

"The workers are going door to door, highlighting the shortcomings of the AAP government. They are also informing people about the party's schemes for their welfare. Apart from this, around 400 workers of the Delhi Youth Congress are working in other constituencies in Delhi. We are expecting 200 to 300 more workers to reach Delhi by the next week for campaigning ahead of the upcoming elections," Lakra said.

Lakra also mentioned that they have set up a war room to coordinate with their teams.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes counted on February 8. PTI NIT TIR MNK MNK