Delhi polls: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit files nomination from New Delhi constituency

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who is contesting the upcoming assembly polls from the New Delhi constituency, filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

The Congress leader declared a net worth of Rs 11.12 core.

He has Rs 1.04 crore as movable assets, including Rs 5,000 in cash. His wife has movable assets of Rs 2.41 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 75.57 lakh.

Dikshit's total immovable assets are Rs 5.14 crore and that of his wife is Rs 2.53 crore. His income for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs 16.33 lakh, while his wife's income was Rs 7.34 lakh during the same period.

Dikshit, the son of former Delhi chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, is contesting the polls against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5 and the votes would be counted on February 8. PTI NIT AS AS