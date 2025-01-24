Delhi polls: Dalit votes may split between AAP, BJP Congress, say experts

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) battles to protect its main turf, the Dalit voters of Delhi are in focus in the upcoming Assembly polls in the capital, with both the Congress and BJP challenging the ruling party, leading to the possibility of a split in the Dalit votes between the three parties, experts say.

Advertisment

Kejriwal, whose AAP is eyeing a third straight term in power in Delhi, has enjoyed the support of the Dalit voters in the past, even as the experts say that some disillusionment has crept in. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with a slew of promises for the Dalits and is holding extensive reach-out programmes in Dalit-majority constituencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha on B R Ambedkar, which had triggered a sharp attack from opposition parties, including the AAP and Congress, added fuel to the war of narratives ahead of the February 5 polls. However, the BJP has countered it aggressively.

In the 2020 Delhi polls, the AAP won all 12 seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and a large chunk of Dalit votes, which helped the party secure its second term in the capital.

Advertisment

This time, however, the votes may split three-way, the experts say.

"While Dalit voters have a presence in all constituencies, there are at least 30-35 seats in Delhi where they can sway the election results. The AAP is likely to lose some support and the Dalit votes are likely to be split among the three major parties," independent political analyst and founder and director of Subaltern Media Foundation Kush Ambedkarwadi said.

"The two photos that Kejriwal has in his office are of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, because Dalits are in large numbers in Delhi as well as Punjab. The AAP's election symbol -- broom -- also resonates with the Dalit voters and they can feel a connection. A huge chunk of Dalit votes had gone to the party. But today, the Dalit community is not as happy with Kejriwal because there has not been much change in their lives," Ambedkarwadi told PTI.

Advertisment

"The Dalit community, which has been supporting the AAP, is unhappy this time. Like the Valmiki community, it thought that the AAP has broom as its symbol, so it will work for them. However, one of the main concerns of the Valmiki community is the contractual labour in the municipal corporation. Nothing has been done about it," he said.

"Tall promises were made that people will not have to go down sewage drains to clean those anymore and there will be no manual scavenging. But that has not happened either," Ambedkarwadi said.

"A lot of votes of the Ravidassia community and the Jatavs have shifted from the BSP and gone to the AAP. But all prominent AAP leaders from these communities have quit the party," he added.

Advertisment

According to data compiled by Subaltern Media Foundation, there are around 1.23 crore Dalit voters in Delhi. The Chamar community, which includes Jatavs, has more than 24 lakh members and presence in all Delhi districts. The number of Valmikis is more than 12 lakh, while the other major Dalit groups include Mallahs, who are over two lakh in numbers, more than 4.82 lakh Khatiks and over 4.18 lakh Kolis.

Other prominent Dalit caste groups include Chohra, Bazigar, Banjara, Dhobi, Julaha, Madari, Pasi, Sapera and Nat.

Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who was one of the prominent Dalit faces of the AAP till he quit the party and joined the Congress last year, also said the ruling party has not fulfilled its core promises to the community.

Advertisment

"There is a reason why Dalits are in focus this time. The upper-caste voters are mostly supporting the BJP. Among the OBCs, there are some groups that are with the BJP. Dalit votes may, however, split three-way between the BJP, AAP and Congress," Gautam told PTI.

He, however, dismissed the prospects of parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) in making a dent in the Dalit votes.

"People do not have hope as far as these parties are concerned because they have stopped raising their issues and fighting," Gautam said.

Advertisment

He said a section of the Dalits will support the AAP due to its schemes.

"Very few Dalits are able to pay for their children's education. They feel that there is no one left to raise their issues. A section of the Dalits will still support the AAP because of its schemes," he said.

The BJP has promised education for students in need from kindergarten to post-graduation in government institutions, while the AAP has announced the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship, which promises scholarships for Dalit students wishing to pursue higher education abroad.

Advertisment

The BJP has also promised a "B R Ambedkar Stipend Scheme", which will give SC students studying in industrial training institutes (ITIs), skill centres and polytechnic colleges Rs 1,000 per month.

Gautam admitted that the Congress has been late in wooing Dalit voters and could have received more support had it started campaigning in advance.

"The Congress has not been very aggressive in wooing the Dalit voters and it is now a bit late for that," he said.

"Dalits are exploring options," he added.

According to a survey conducted by the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) and The Convergent Media, the AAP is still the leading choice for Delhi's Dalit voters, even though its popularity has gone down.

The report is based on interviews conducted with 6,256 individuals across the capital between January 1 and January 15.

The survey showed that the AAP has and edge when it comes to Dalit votes, despite its declining popularity, and 44 per cent of those surveyed said they would vote for the Kejriwal-led party. Around 53 per cent respondents said they had voted for the AAP in the 2020 polls.

While 32 per cent said they will vote for the BJP this time, 21 per cent said they will vote for the Congress. PTI AO RC