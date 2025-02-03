Delhi polls: Delhi CEO deploys 3 independent observers following Kejriwal’s demand

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday published the details of independent observers on its website for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections.

Delhi chief electoral offficer said in a post on X that the commission is deploying three types of independent observers across all 70 Assembly Constituencies in the capital.

The deployment includes the appointment of Independent General Observers, Independent Police Observers, and Independent Expenditure Observers, details of whom are now accessible on the ECI's official website.

In a move to localise the information, specific details for the observers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency were also shared.

Kunal Silku, IAS, serves as the General Observer and can be reached at 9818140243 or via email at kunal.silku@gmail.com. Modak Rajesh D. Rao, IPS, is the Police Observer with contact number 9452207770 and email cbcid@nic.in. Lastly, Yamini, IRS (IT), acts as the Expenditure Observer, contactable at 9711462607 or yaamineey@incometax.gov.in.

With reference to the issue raised inhttps://t.co/2gqkrS6ywx, it is to share that ECI has deployed three types of independent observers namely Independent General Observer, Independent Police Observer Independent Expenditure Observer in all the 70 Assembly Constituencies of… — CEO, Delhi Office (@CeodelhiOffice) February 3, 2025

The deployment of these observers is aimed at monitoring the electoral process closely, ensuring that any malpractices are checked, and maintaining the integrity of the elections.

On Sunday, responding to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's request for independent observers and police action, the Delhi CEO's office, in a letter, informed the AAP leader that the matter was reviewed by the District Election Officer (DEO) and the Delhi Police. However, "no written complaints could be traced in most of the cases," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), urging protection for AAP workers and the suspension of police officials for allegedly failing to prevent attacks by BJP supporters.

However, the CEO's letter emphasised that "all such matters are investigated in accordance with laws and ECI norms and appropriate action as per ECI guidelines is either initiated or recommended in such cases."

The CEO further assured that election-related complaints were being addressed through the EC’s C-VIGIL portal, stating that “complaints on the C-VIGIL portal of ECI are being attended to, inquired into, and disposed of continuously.”

"In the New Delhi constituency, action has been taken on 115 complaints within 100 minutes in the majority of cases since January 7," the letter added.

Additionally, the CEO informed Kejriwal that "seizures of cash and liquor have also been actively carried out" to prevent electoral malpractice, with "Rs. 36 lakh in cash and 144 liters of liquor" confiscated so far.

With polling just three days away, AAP continues to allege foul play, while the BJP has dismissed the accusations as political maneuvering.