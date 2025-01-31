Delhi polls: EC's CVigil app ensured 98 pc accuracy in addressing model code violations

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The EC has achieved 98 per cent accuracy in handling poll code violation complaints through the CVigil app during the assembly election in Delhi, according to a statement from the office of the chief electoral officer on Friday.

The app facilitated swift action on reported violations, with an average response time of 36.16 minutes, significantly surpassing the targeted 100 minutes.

CVigil made headlines after an Election Commission (EC) flying squad team reached Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann's official residence at Kapurthala House on Thursday after a complaint was received on the app.

According to data released by the Delhi chief electoral officer, 5,920 complaints were received through the app across the national capital's 11 districts.

Of these, 5,216 complaints were found valid and resolved according to EC guidelines while 696 complaints were deemed unsubstantiated.

With polling scheduled for February 5, the chief electoral officer has directed flying squad teams and static surveillance teams to maintain heightened vigilance, especially during the critical silence period, to prevent any last-minute Model Code of Conduct violations.

The 98 per cent accuracy rate in complaint verification has reinforced public trust in the electoral process, demonstrating the EC's commitment to swift grievance redress, according to the statement.

A total of 691 teams, comprising 1,338 officials, have been deployed across all 70 assembly constituencies to handle complaints and enforce election rules. These teams operate under the supervision of the chief electoral officer, in coordination with district election officers, flying squad teams and static surveillance teams.

North District has recorded the highest number of complaints at 1,243, followed by New Delhi at 971, highlighting proactive citizen participation in reporting violations.

Developed by the EC, CVigil is a real-time mobile application that allows citizens to report electoral malpractice such as bribery, illegal campaigning, and other poll code violations. Users can upload photographic or video evidence, enabling the authorities to take immediate action.

The successful implementation of CVigil in the assembly polls underscores the EC's commitment to leveraging technology for free, fair, and transparent elections, setting a benchmark for future electoral processes, according to the statement.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8. PTI MHS VIT SZM SZM