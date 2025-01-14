Advertisment
National

FIR registered against PWD official for using govt vehicle in Atishi's campaign

NewsDrum Desk
Atishi AAP Delhi Elections

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (File image)

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a PWD official for violating the Model Code of Conduct, sources said on Tuesday.

A complaint was initially filed by the returning officer against Chief Minister Atishi, alleging the use of a government vehicle for political purposes on January 7, they said.

Following a detailed investigation, the police registered an FIR against the Public Works Department (PWD) official for using a government vehicle for election campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party.

The case was filed at the Govind Puri Police Station here.

A complaint letter regarding the matter was submitted to the assistant commissioner of police, Kalkaji.

"A complaint letter dated January 8 was received in this office regarding the violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the use of a government vehicle for political purposes," the FIR states.

It further read the directive that there is an absolute ban on the use of official vehicles for campaigning, electioneering or election-related travel during the polls.

The matter is being further investigated.

