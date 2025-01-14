Delhi polls for AAP, BJP reduced to making allegations; Cong has given people a roadmap: Pilot

Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said instead of a discussion on inflation and unemployment, the Delhi assembly poll campaigns has remained limited to allegations and counter-allegations between the AAP and BJP.

The Congress, however, has focussed on giving a roadmap to the people and has launched new guarantees if elected to power, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.

"BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are making allegations against each other. BJP is alleging that so many crores have been spent on CM House or 'Sheesh Mahal'. Aam Aadmi Party says that so much money was spent on PM House or 'Raj Mahal'," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

"No one is paying attention to the pollution, inflation, unemployment and cleanliness in Delhi. The Congress party has launched guarantees and we are giving a road map to the people. I hope that this time the people of Delhi will give a chance to Congress," he said.

Pilot said that people remember the development work done by the Congress government headed by Sheila Dikshit. "The development that happened during that time is still remembered by people. Congress did not let development stop," he said.

On a possible rift within the INDIA bloc, he said that all the parties that stand against the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance are still together. However, during elections, the situation at the local level in states are different, Pilot said.

Hitting out at the BJP government in Rajasthan, Pilot said that law and order has completely deteriorated and the bureaucracy was now dominant. "Political authority of the government has disappeared," he said.

Pilot said the current government has dissolved districts created during the previous Congress rule without any "transparent criteria". "If a review was to be done, there should have been some criteria," he said.

The Bhajanlal Sharma government earlier dissolved nine of the 17 new districts created by the Congress government.

On the SI Recruitment Exam-2021, Pilot questioned why the state government has not cancelled the exam even when the investigating agency had recommended cancellation.

He said the BJP government was under pressure for not cancelling exam.

Several persons, including 50 trainee sub-inspectors, have been arrested by a special investigating team in connection with the paper leak of the SI Recruitment Exam-2021. PTI SDA SKY SKY