Delhi polls: Jain launches crowdfunding initiative, urges people to donate for 'kaam ki rajneeti'

New Delhi: Former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday launched a crowdfunding initiative ahead of the Assembly polls in the capital, urging people to donate for "kaam ki rajneeti" (politics of work).

Advertisment

At a press conference, Jain, who is contesting the February 5 polls from the Shakur Basti constituency as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, said when he was in jail in connection with a money-laundering case, he was not sure whether he will be released before the election.

"When I was in jail, I wondered whether I would be out before the election or not. All the party leaders who were in jail came out. I thought people would be angry. But when I went to the public, I saw anger against the BJP. They said there should be a competition between politicians as to who has done more work for them," he said.

"I appeal to everyone to go to our website and donate money to take 'kaam ki rajneeti' forward," he added.

Advertisment

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was also present at the press conference, said he will give Rs 1 lakh to Jain's crowdfunding campaign.

"There should be transparency in politics, otherwise people will not take you seriously. The AAP is a party that had declared that it does not want any more donations, when our donations were complete during the 2013 election. I will donate Rs 1 lakh from my salary account to this initiative," Singh said.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.